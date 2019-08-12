 

Cephus attorney says UW doesn't want football player back

    FILE - In this Aug. 2, 2019, file photo, former Wisconsin football player Quintez Cephus testifies during his trial in Madison, Wis. Cephus says going back to school is his top priority after a jury found him not guilty last week of sexual assault charges. The wide receiver tells the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel in a story published Tuesday, Aug. 6 that he doesn't know if he will return to the University of Wisconsin or another college. (Ed Treleven/Wisconsin State Journal via AP, File) Associated Press

 
Updated 8/12/2019 12:42 PM

MADISON, Wis. -- The attorney for former Wisconsin football player Quintez Cephus says university officials are sending a "clear message" they don't want the former Badgers wide receiver back despite his acquittal in a sexual assault case.

Attorney Stephen Meyer said Monday that discussions have collapsed. University spokeswoman Meredith McGlone said Monday she couldn't comment due to privacy rules.

Cephus filed a petition for readmission last week, just days after a jury found him not guilty of sexually assaulting two students who said he had raped them.

Meyer says the university has made clear it won't make a decision until "well after the semester has started."

Cephus and current Badger players planned a news conference Monday on his case. Meyer says players have sent an email supporting Cephus to UW-Madison Chancellor Becky Blank.

