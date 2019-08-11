India eases restrictions in Kashmir for Islamic festival

Indian paramilitary soldiers guard as a Kashmiri livestock seller crosses a street ahead of Eid al Adha during a security lock down in Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmiri, Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019. Authorities enforcing a strict curfew in Indian-administered Kashmir say they will bring in trucks of essential supplies for the Islamic festival next week, as the divided Himalayan region remained in a lockdown following India's decision to strip it of its constitutional autonomy. Associated Press

