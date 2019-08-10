Families mourn as funerals begin for Dayton shooting victims

FILE - This undated file photo provided by the Dayton Police Department shows Connor Betts, the 24-year-old masked gunman in body armor who killed several people, including his sister, before he was slain by police. The FBI has labeled two of those attacks , at a Texas Walmart and California food festival, as domestic terrorism - acts meant to intimidate or coerce a civilian population and affect government policy. But the bureau hasn't gone that far with a shooting at an Ohio entertainment district. (Dayton Police Department via AP, File) Associated Press

In this Aug. 4, 2019 photo Annette Gibson Strong places candles at a makeshift memorial for the slain and wounded at the scene of a mass shooting in Dayton, Ohio. Annette Gibson Strong started placing candles at a makeshift memorial the day of the shooting on Sunday. Strong says sheâs continued to care for the memorial near Ned Peppers Bar in Dayton. It was outside the bar that Dayton police shot and killed the shooter as he approached the barâs entrance. Associated Press

Hannah Gliemann shields her candle from the wind during an Interfaith Vigil for El Paso, Texas and Dayton, Ohio mass shooting victims hosted by the Jonesboro local group of the Arkansas Chapter of Moms Demand Action, Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019, at the Craighead County Courthouse in Jonesboro, Ark. The vigil featured speakers from several religious and non-religious groups, a 100-seconds of silence, and the lighting of candles to honor the victims of gun violence across the United States. (Quentin Winstine/The Jonesboro Sun via AP) Associated Press

DAYTON, Ohio -- Families and friends left mourning lives lost in the Dayton mass shooting will begin to bury the dead.

Funerals are scheduled Saturday for six of the nine people killed in Sunday's attack, which also left more than 30 injured.

The remembrances will take place at churches and funeral homes around the Dayton area, as well as in West Virginia and Pennsylvania.

Another two services are scheduled for Monday.

No arrangements have yet been made public for the ninth victim, Megan Betts, the sister of the shooter.

Investigators say 24-year-old Connor Betts, wearing a mask and body armor, opened fire with an AR-15 style gun outside businesses in a popular Dayton entertainment district. He was killed by police within less than 30 seconds.