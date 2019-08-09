 

Figure skater sues ex-coach over molestation allegations

 
Associated Press
 
 
Updated 8/9/2019 4:02 PM

SAN DIEGO -- A former national figure skating team member is suing U.S. Figure Skating and a coach who he says sexually abused him as a boy.

Adam Schmidt said in a lawsuit that coach Richard Callaghan began molesting him when he was 14.

Callaghan, who trained Olympic champion Tara Lipinski, was suspended last year by the U.S. Center for SafeSport, the U.S. Olympic Committee's misconduct watchdog, after another skater said he had been abused 20 years earlier.

The suit filed in state court in San Diego claims the U.S. Figure Skating Association knew about complaints against Callaghan and hid them from Schmidt's parents and law enforcement.

U.S. Figure Skating says it doesn't comment on pending litigation.

A Michigan lawyer says Callaghan hasn't been served with the suit but denies any wrongdoing.

