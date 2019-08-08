Earthquake with magnitude of 6.0 shakes western Turkey
ANKARA, Turkey -- Turkey's disaster management agency says an earthquake with an estimated magnitude of 6.0 has hit the west of the country.
The Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency said Thursday that the quake was centered on the town of Bozkurt, in Denizli province.
It was not immediately clear what damage was caused or whether there were any casualties.
Turkey is prone to earthquakes.
