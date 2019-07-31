News

2nd confirmed Ebola case in Congo's city of Goma dies

 
KINSHASA, Congo -- A Congolese official says the man who became the second confirmed Ebola case in the city of Goma has died.

Ebola response coordinator Jean-Jacques Muyembe confirmed the death on Wednesday morning, a day after the case was announced.

Muyembe has said there appears to be no link between the case and the previous one in Goma that was announced two and a half weeks ago.

It is not immediately clear how the man arrived in Goma on July 13 from a mining area in northeastern Ituri province and what he did after he started showing symptoms on July 22. He was isolated at an Ebola treatment center on Tuesday.

The second-deadliest Ebola outbreak in history was declared a rare global health emergency days after the first Goma case was confirmed.

