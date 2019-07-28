Shooting reported at site of California garlic festival
GILROY, Calif. -- There are reports of a shooting at the annual Gilroy Garlic Festival in California.
The San Francisco Chronicle did not know how many people were involved in the shooting Sunday.
Video on social media sites showed people running for safety at the festival,
The festival is a nationally known three-day event that attracts thousands of garlic lovers. Sunday was the final day of the festival.
Article Comments (
)
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.