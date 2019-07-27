Illinois counties request state funding after spring floods

BELLEVILLE, Ill. -- Illinois counties are evaluating the costs and requesting millions of dollars in federal aid after months of continuous flooding along the Mississippi and Illinois rivers.

July 18 was the deadline for Illinois counties to request Public Assistance Reimbursement.

The Belleville News-Democrat reports that Madison, St. Clair and Monroe counties have collectively requested roughly $33 million in assistance, and officials say that number could increase.

The flood was the second-worst on record in the towns of Grafton and Alton beside the Mississippi.

Madison County alone amassed roughly $24.8 million in damages and expenses, surpassing the statewide minimum of $19.2 million enforced by the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker will be able to request FEMA's help in repaying state and local agencies, as well as individuals.

___

Information from: Belleville News-Democrat, http://www.bnd.com