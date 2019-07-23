News

Panel of national leaders aims for bipartisan justice reform

  • FILE - In this March 23, 2015, file photo, California Supreme Court Chief Justice Tani Cantil-Sakauye delivers her State of the Judiciary address before a joint session of the Legislature at the Capitol in Sacramento, Calif. Current and former governors, a U.S. senator and other notable figures are helping to create a new nonpartisan effort aimed at reforming the criminal justice system. Cantil-Sakauye is one of the trustees of the Council on Criminal Justice.

By DON THOMPSON and ADAM BEAM
Associated Press
 
 

SACRAMENTO, Calif. -- A new criminal justice reform group brings together Democratic and Republican governors, a Black Lives Matter organizer and a Koch Industries vice president in an unlikely collaboration aimed at harnessing momentum following a bipartisan overhaul last year.

The 25 trustees of the Council on Criminal Justice that launches Tuesday include California Gov. Jerry Brown, a Democrat who left office in January, and Mark Holden, senior vice president and general counsel for the Kansas-based energy conglomerate of billionaire brothers Charles and David Koch, who advocate for conservative causes.

The group is an outgrowth of the federal First Steps Act, a major criminal justice overhaul that won bipartisan support in Congress and was signed by President Donald Trump.

The council's goal is to make recommendations that can win bipartisan support.

