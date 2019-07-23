6 men, with link to triads, held over Hong Kong mob attack

Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam speaks to reporters during a press conference in Hong Kong Monday, July 22, 2019. Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam denies that police colluded with the masked assailants who indiscriminately attacked residents in a subway station. Lam called "unfounded" allegations that the police were working together with the Yuen Long station assailants, who beat people Sunday evening using steel pipes and wooden poles. Associated Press

In this Sunday, July 21, 2019, photo, two men in black shirts cover their heads as they bleed after being attacked by thugs in white shirts at a subway station in New Territory in Hong Kong. China doesn't want to intervene in Hong Kong's protests but that doesn't mean it won't, as the movement enters its seventh week. (Apple Daily via AP) Associated Press

In this Sunday, July 21, 2019, photo, thugs in white shirts armed with metal rods and wooden poles attack commuters at a subway station in New Territory in Hong Kong. Neither side wants Chinaâs Peopleâs Liberation Army to step in, but the growing chaos and what China will see as a direct challenge to its authority seems to raise the risks.(Apple Daily via AP) Associated Press

In this image taken from a video footage run by The Stand News via AP Video, white shirted men attack a man dressed in black shirt at a subway station in Hong Kong on Sunday, July 21, 2019. China doesn't want to intervene in Hong Kong's protests but that doesn't mean it won't, as a thuggish attack on the protesters brought accusations of connivance between police and criminal gangs. (The Stand News via AP Video) HONG KONG OUT Associated Press

A newspaper front page shows a photo of white shirted thugs attacking commuters at a subway station in Hong Kong at a newsstand on Monday, July 22, 2019. China doesn't want to intervene in Hong Kong's protests but that doesn't mean it won't, as the movement enters its seventh week. Associated Press

In this image taken from a video footage run by The Stand News via AP Video, white shirted men attacked a man dressed in black shirt at a subway station in Hong Kong on Sunday, July 21, 2019. China doesn't want to intervene in Hong Kong's protests but that doesn't mean it won't, as a thuggish attack on the protesters brought accusations of connivance between police and criminal gangs. (The Stand News via AP Video) HONG KONG OUT Associated Press

HONG KONG -- Hong Kong police have detained six men, some with links to triads, following a violent attack on pro-democracy protesters at a subway station that saw dozens injured.

Senior police official Chan Tin-chu said the men, aged between 24 and 54, were held being Monday for "unlawful assembly" and will be investigated for taking part in the attack late Sunday night. He said police are still investigating the motive for the attack and further arrests are expected.

A gang of white-clad men beat up anti-government protesters and others inside a subway station with metal rods and wooden poles, injuring 45 people including one in critical condition. The police have been criticized for a slow response, and Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam denied the government colluded with the assailants.