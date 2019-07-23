News

Boris Johnson tipped to win as UK Tories reveal new leader

  • Conservative Party leadership contender Boris Johnson, centre right, leaves his office in Westminster area of London, Monday July 22, 2019. Voting closes Monday in the ballot to elect Britain's next prime minister, from the two contenders Jeremy Hunt and Boris Johnson, as critics of likely winner Boris Johnson condemned his vow to take Britain out of the European Union with or without a Brexit deal.(Yui Mok/PA via AP)

    Conservative Party leadership contender Boris Johnson, centre right, leaves his office in Westminster area of London, Monday July 22, 2019. Voting closes Monday in the ballot to elect Britain's next prime minister, from the two contenders Jeremy Hunt and Boris Johnson, as critics of likely winner Boris Johnson condemned his vow to take Britain out of the European Union with or without a Brexit deal.(Yui Mok/PA via AP) Associated Press

  • Britain's Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt arrives for a cobra meeting at 10 Downing Street in London, Monday, July 22, 2019.

    Britain's Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt arrives for a cobra meeting at 10 Downing Street in London, Monday, July 22, 2019. Associated Press

 
LONDON -- Britain's governing Conservative Party is set to reveal who the name of the country's next prime minister, with Brexit champion Boris Johnson the strong favorite to get the job.

Party officials will announce Tuesday whether Johnson or rival Jeremy Hunt has won a ballot of about 160,000 Conservative members.

The winner replaces Theresa May, who announced her resignation last month, and will officially become prime minister on Wednesday.

It will be a huge upset if the winner is not Johnson, who has wooed Conservatives by promising to succeed where May failed and lead the U.K. out of the European Union on the scheduled date of Oct. 31 - with or without a divorce deal.

Several Conservative ministers have already announced they will resign to fight any push for a "no-deal" Brexit.

