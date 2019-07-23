News

Pakistan PM says he'll work for peace accord in Afghanistan

  • Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, left, meets with Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan, right, at the Residence of the Pakistani Ambassador in Washington, Tuesday, July 23, 2019.

    Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, left, meets with Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan, right, at the Residence of the Pakistani Ambassador in Washington, Tuesday, July 23, 2019. Associated Press

  • Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, left, meets with Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan, right, at the Residence of the Pakistani Ambassador in Washington, Tuesday, July 23, 2019.

    Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, left, meets with Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan, right, at the Residence of the Pakistani Ambassador in Washington, Tuesday, July 23, 2019. Associated Press

 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 

WASHINGTON -- Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan says he will reach out to the Taliban to try to convince them to open negotiations with the Afghan government.

The U.S. has been engaging with the Taliban, but so far they have refused to talk directly to the Afghan government, which it sees as a puppet.

Khan said Tuesday at the United States Institute of Peace that after talking with both Trump and Afghan President Ashraf Ghani, he will return to Pakistan and try his best to get the two sides to negotiate.

Khan says the next election in Afghanistan, which is scheduled for September, must be an "inclusive election where the Taliban are also participating."

Khan, who saw President Donald Trump on Monday, met Tuesday morning with Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

0 Comments
 
Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 