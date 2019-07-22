North Korea's Kim inspects newly built submarine

SEOUL, South Korea -- North Korea's state media say leader Kim Jong Un has inspected a newly built submarine to be deployed soon.

Tuesday's report comes days after North Korea said it may lift its 20-month suspension of nuclear and missile tests to protest expected military drills between the United States and South Korea.

The Korean Central News Agency reported Tuesday Kim expressed "great satisfaction" with the submarine after learning about its operational and tactical data and weapon systems.

KCNA says the submarine's operational deployment "is near at hand."

The construction of a new submarine suggests North Korea has been boosting its military capability despite nuclear diplomacy with the U.S. that began early last year.

North Korea has repeatedly said it's willing to abandon its nuclear program in return for political and economic benefits.