News

State officials investigate after carnival rides injure 2

 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 

CHICAGO -- State officials are investigating incidents where carnival rides injured people in separate Chicago suburbs.

The rides have been taken out of service.

The Illinois Department of Labor became involved after a 6-year-old boy suffered an injury at a church festival in Midlothian on Thursday and after a woman fell off a ride at a carnival in Plainfield. Both suffered non-life threatening injuries.

In Midlothian, two coasters that didn't have any passengers aboard them collided. Falling debris injured the boy, who was hospitalized. In Plainfield, a woman fell off a coaster when it came off the track.

State officials say both rides had previously received permits to operate for the year and were last inspected in May.

0 Comments
 
Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 