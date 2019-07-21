Puerto Rico gov will not seek re-election, leaves his party

Demonstrators bang on pots, from the balcony of their apartment as they protest against governor Ricardo Rossello, in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Friday, July 19, 2019. Protesters are demanding Rossello step down for his involvement in a private chat in which he used profanities to describe an ex-New York City councilwoman and a federal control board overseeing the island's finance. Associated Press

Puerto Rico Gov. Ricardo Rossello speaks during a press conference in La Fortaleza's Tea Room, in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Tuesday, July 16, 2019. Rossello summoned the press a few hours after a riot took place near the executive mansion, where protesters demanded Rossello step down after a leak of profanity-laced and at times misogynistic online chat with nine other male members of his administration. Associated Press

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico -- Puerto Rico's embattled governor says he will not seek re-election but will not resign as the island's leader, though he will step down as head of his pro-statehood party.

Ricardo RossellÃ³ made the announcement Sunday via a brief Facebook video as hundreds of viewers posted angry messages. He also said he is looking forward to facing the process of impeachment, whose initial stages have begun in Puerto Rico's legislature.

RossellÃ³ is facing public furor over an obscenity-laced online chat that showed the governor and his close advisers insulting women and mocking constituents, including victims of Hurricane Maria.

Public outrage over the leaked chats sent hundreds of thousands of Puerto Ricans marching to RossellÃ³'s official residence in colonial Old San Juan in recent days demanding his resignation.