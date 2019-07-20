Suit: Chicago police used excessive force in 3 raids on home

Chicago

CHICAGO -- A woman is alleging in a federal lawsuit that Chicago police used excessive force when they raided her home three separate times this year.

Attorney Al Hofeld Jr.is suing the Chicago Police Department on behalf of Krystal Archie and her three children, alleging civil rights violations and excessive force.

Hofeld tells The Chicago Tribune the raids on Archie's South Side apartment have left the family on "the verge of breakdown and despair."

The suit alleges officers pointed assault rifles at Archie's children during one raid, and that no charges were brought following that raid.

Hofeld says Archie, who's black, is a 38-year-old single mother who works three jobs and has no history of drug, weapon or felony arrests or charges.

Chicago police say the department cannot comment on pending litigation.

