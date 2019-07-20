News

Pogopalooza bounces into Pittsburgh for pogo competition

  Biff Hutchison, of Burley, Idaho, performs during Pogopalooza, The World Championships of Pogo in Wilkinsburg, Pa., Saturday, July 20, 2019.

  Biff Hutchison, of Burley, Idaho, center, gets encouragement before his performance during Pogopalooza, The World Championships of Pogo in Wilkinsburg, Pa., Saturday, July 20, 2019.

  Dalton Smith, 22, of Nashville, Tenn., performs during during Pogopalooza, The World Championships of Pogo in Wilkinsburg, Pa., Saturday, July 20, 2019.

  Harry White, of Orillia, Canada, performs in Pogopalooza, The World Championships of Pogo in Wilkinsburg, Pa., Saturday, July 20, 2019. White is the only Canadian in the two day competition.

  Biff Hutchison, of Burley, Idaho, takes a breather during his performance during Pogopalooza, The World Championships of Pogo in Wilkinsburg, Pa., Saturday, July 20, 2019.

PITTSBURGH -- Pogopalooza, known as the World Championships of Pogo, is bouncing into Pittsburgh this weekend.

Extreme pogo stick athletes from around the world are coming to town to show off their huge tricks and flips to compete for world titles in such categories as High Jump and Best Trick.

The events on Saturday and Sunday aren't just for the grown-ups. Pogo-users under the age of 15 can enter a "bounce off" competition and those who bounce the longest get a free pogo stick.

Visitors can try their hand at pogo sticking in a free jump area that will have pogo sticks of all sizes.

In addition to the main competitions, the pogo athletes will be attempting to break three Guinness World Records over the weekend.

