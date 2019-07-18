Senators: Bill on 9/11 victims fund to be voted on next week

Senate Minority Leader Sen. Chuck Schumer of N.Y., center, speaks to reporters following the weekly policy luncheon on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, July 9, 2019. Associated Press

Entertainer and activist Jon Stewart, speaks at a news conference on behalf of 9/11 victims and families, Friday, July 12, 2019, at the Capitol in Washington. The House is expected to approve a bill Friday ensuring that a victims' compensation fund for the Sept. 11 attacks never runs out of money. Associated Press

U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, D-New York, speaks at the AARP Presidential Forum at the Waterfront Convention Center in Bettendorf, Iowa on Tuesday, July 16, 2019. (Olivia Sun/The Des Moines Register via AP) Associated Press

WASHINGTON -- Senators from both parties say they have an agreement to vote on a bipartisan bill to ensure a victims' compensation fund related to the Sept. 11 attacks never runs out of money.

Democratic Sens. Kirsten Gillibrand and Chuck Schumer, both of New York, say they've agreed with Republican Sens. Mike Lee of Utah and Rand Paul of Kentucky to bring up the bill next week.

The GOP senators had been blocking a vote. Paul was concerned about its effect on the deficit. Lee wanted to ensure the fund has proper oversight in place to prevent fraud and abuse.

Gillibrand said 9/11 first responders and their families have had "enough of political games."

The bill would extend though 2092 a fund created after the 2001 attacks, essentially making the fund permanent.