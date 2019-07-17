Architect: Notre Dame far from safe for restoration work

Workers are pictured during preliminary work at the Notre-Dame de Paris Cathedral, Wednesday, July 17, 2019 in Paris. The chief architect of France's historic monuments says that three months after the April 15 fire that devastated Notre Dame Cathedral the site is still being secured. (Stephane de Sakutin/Pool via AP) Associated Press

French Culture Minister Franck Riester, second left, listens to French chief architect of historical sites Philippe Villeneuve, center, as they visit the Notre-Dame de Paris Cathedral three months after a major fire Wednesday, July 17, 2019 in Paris. The chief architect of France's historic monuments says that three months after the April 15 fire that devastated Notre Dame Cathedral the site is still being secured. (Stephane de Sakutin/Pool via AP) Associated Press

Damage on the nave and rubble during preliminary work in the Notre-Dame de Paris Cathedral three months after a major fire Wednesday, July 17, 2019 in Paris. The chief architect of France's historic monuments says that three months after the April 15 fire that devastated Notre Dame Cathedral the site is still being secured. (Stephane de Sakutin/Pool via AP) Associated Press

The rose window is pictured during preliminary work in the Notre-Dame de Paris Cathedral three months after a major fire Wednesday, July 17, 2019 in Paris. The chief architect of France's historic monuments says that three months after the April 15 fire that devastated Notre Dame Cathedral the site is still being secured. (Stephane de Sakutin/Pool via AP) Associated Press

French Culture Minister Franck Riester, right, listens to French chief architect of historical sites Philippe Villeneuvethe Notre-Dame de Paris Cathedral three months after a major fire Wednesday, July 17, 2019 in Paris. The chief architect of France's historic monuments says that three months after the April 15 fire that devastated Notre Dame Cathedral the site is still being secured. (Stephane de Sakutin/Pool via AP) Associated Press

A hole is pictured at the Notre-Dame de Paris Cathedral three months after a major fire Wednesday, July 17, 2019 in Paris. The chief architect of France's historic monuments says that three months after the April 15 fire that devastated Notre Dame Cathedral the site is still being secured. (Stephane de Sakutin/Pool via AP) Associated Press

The building's buttress are pictured at the Notre-Dame de Paris Cathedral, Wednesday, July 17, 2019 in Paris. The chief architect of France's historic monuments says that three months after the April 15 fire that devastated Notre Dame Cathedral the site is still being secured. (Stephane de Sakutin/Pool via AP) Associated Press

Part of the Notre-Dame de Paris Cathedral roof is pictured Wednesday, July 17, 2019 in Paris. The chief architect of France's historic monuments says that three months after the April 15 fire that devastated Notre Dame Cathedral the site is still being secured. (Stephane de Sakutin/Pool via AP) Associated Press

Parts of a destroyed ribbed vault and scaffolding are pictured at the Notre-Dame de Paris Cathedral, Wednesday, July 17, 2019 in Paris. The chief architect of France's historic monuments says that three months after the April 15 fire that devastated Notre Dame Cathedral the site is still being secured. (Stephane de Sakutin/Pool via AP) Associated Press

Parts of a destroyed scaffolding are pictured at the Notre-Dame de Paris Cathedral, Wednesday, July 17, 2019 in Paris. The chief architect of France's historic monuments says that three months after the April 15 fire that devastated Notre Dame Cathedral the site is still being secured. (Stephane de Sakutin/Pool via AP) Associated Press

Scaffolding is seen during preliminary work on top of the Notre-Dame de Paris Cathedral, Wednesday, July 17, 2019 in Paris. The chief architect of France's historic monuments says that three months after the April 15 fire that devastated Notre Dame Cathedral the site is still being secured. (Stephane de Sakutin/Pool via AP) Associated Press

Excavators are pictured during preliminary work at the Notre-Dame de Paris Cathedral, Wednesday, July 17, 2019 in Paris. The chief architect of France's historic monuments says that three months after the April 15 fire that devastated Notre Dame Cathedral the site is still being secured. (Stephane de Sakutin/Pool via AP) Associated Press

