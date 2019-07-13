Cruz scores in first minute, C Cincinnati beats Fire 2-1

Toronto FC's Alejandro Pozuelo, right, celebrates with teammate Tsubasa Endoh after scoring during second-half MLS soccer match action against the Montreal Impact in Montreal, Saturday, July 13, 2019. (Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press via AP) Associated Press

BRIDGEVIEW, Ill. -- Allan Cruz scored the quickest goal in expansion FC Cincinnati's MLS history and Fanendo Adi broke a tie in the 83rd to help Cincinnati beat the Chicago Fire 2-1 in a match delayed by nearly an hour by rain Saturday night.

Leonardo Bertone's cross caromed inadvertently off Fire defender Fabian Herbers' chest toward the middle of the area, and Cruz scissor-kicked it into the left corner to open the scoring after just 45 seconds.

Adi ran behind Kekuta Manneh's well-placed through ball and connected on his first touch with a left-footed shot that slid past the goalkeeper.

NicolÃ¡s GaitÃ¡n missed a penalty kick for the Fire in the 25th minute, and a minute later the match was delayed due to lightning strikes in the area.

GaitÃ¡n tied it at 1 in the fourth minute of first-half stoppage time. Although his penalty kick was saved, the rebound came directly back to allow GaitÃ¡n an easy putback.

Cincinnati has won two in a row after losing six straight.

TORONTO FC 2, IMPACT 0

MONTREAL -- Alejandro Pozuelo and Jozy Altidore scored in Toronto FC's victory over Montreal in the rain.

Toronto won on the road for the first time since May 4 at Orlando City, and for the first time in Montreal since 2017.

Pozuelo opened the scoring in the 61st minute with his eighth goal of the season. The Spaniard took a headed pass from midfielder Marco Delgado and fired a shot past goalkeeper Evan Bush.

Soon after, the game was suspended for 25 minutes because of rain.

Altidore scored in stoppage time on a free kick outside the box

ORLANDO CITY 1, CREW 0

ORLANDO, Fla. -- Benji Michel scored his first MLS goal in the 84th minute to lift Orlando City past Columbus.

Ruan flicked a cross into the area and Michel poked it into the back of the net for Orlando (7-9-4).

Orlando's Dom Dwyer was sent off in second-half stoppage time for an elbow to Josh Williams' face.

Columbus (5-14-2) has lost five in a row and is winless in nine games.

MINNESOTA UNITED 1, FC DALLAS 0

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) - Mason Toye scored in the 91st minute and Vito Mannone saved a penalty in the 98th to help Minnesota United beat FC Dallas.

FC Dallas' Jesse GonzÃ¡lez saved Jan Gregus' long-distance shot attempt, but Toye pounced on the rebound and punched it into the right corner.

Mannone conceded the penalty for a foul against Michael Barrios in the 94th minute, a decision that was confirmed by video review. Reto Ziegler took the penalty kick for FC Dallas (8-8-5) and Mannone dove to his right to deflect away the ball, securing Minnesota's fourth victory in a row.

Mannone made six saves for his sixth shutout of the season for the Loons (10-7-3).