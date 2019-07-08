AP-NORC Poll: Americans rarely seek guidance from clergy
DETROIT -- A new poll finds most Americans don't typically reach out to religious leaders for guidance.
The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research poll finds three-quarters of American adults rarely or never consult a clergy member when making important decisions. Only about a quarter do at least some of the time.
The lack of personal connection with ministers includes people who identify with a religion, though those most engaged with their faith are more likely to have relationships with clergy.
The findings come amid a general decline in attendance at religious services.
