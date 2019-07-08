AP-NORC Poll: Americans rarely seek guidance from clergy

FILE - In this Feb. 12, 2019 file photo, a banner hangs by a stained glass window in the sanctuary at Glide Memorial United Methodist Church in San Francisco. Most Americans donât typically reach out to religious leaders for guidance, according to a poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research. The poll shows the lack of personal connection with ministers even includes people who identify with a religion, though itâs less prevalent among those most engaged with their faith. Associated Press

DETROIT -- A new poll finds most Americans don't typically reach out to religious leaders for guidance.

The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research poll finds three-quarters of American adults rarely or never consult a clergy member when making important decisions. Only about a quarter do at least some of the time.

The lack of personal connection with ministers includes people who identify with a religion, though those most engaged with their faith are more likely to have relationships with clergy.

The findings come amid a general decline in attendance at religious services.