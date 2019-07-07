Report: 13,000 of Chicago's homeless in 2017 had jobs

CHICAGO -- A new study that challenges stereotypes about homeless people estimates that in 2017, around 18,000 of Chicago's homeless had graduated college and more than 13,000 were employed.

The report, released Tuesday by the Chicago Coalition for the Homeless, examined census data from that year.

The Chicago Tribune reports that data shows about 86,000 people experienced homelessness in Chicago at some point that year.

Supporters say Chicago's homeless population is considerably higher than the annual point-in-time tally the city conducts since the count doesn't include people who are "doubled up," or residing, in other people's homes.

The latest point-in-time tally, from January 2018, revealed more than 5,000 people living in shelters or in places not suitable for human occupancy. The coalition indicates four out of five homeless people are "doubled up."

