Serena Williams could play twice as Wimbledon Week 1 closes

WIMBLEDON, England -- Serena Williams is expected to play two matches at Wimbledon as Week 1 wraps up, first in singles and later with partner Andy Murray in mixed doubles.

The seven-time singles champion will face 18th-seeded Julia Goerges in the third round on No. 1 Court on Saturday, a rematch of a semifinal last year that Williams won.

Williams and Murray were supposed to debut as a team Friday, but that was postponed. They likely will get on court Saturday evening.

Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal are scheduled for matches on Centre Court as third-round play concludes before Sunday's traditional day off.

Nadal faces Jo-Wilfried Tsonga, before Federer plays Lucas Pouille.

Also on Centre Court: French Open champion and No. 1 seed Ash Barty against unseeded Harriet Dart of Britain.

