Serena Williams could play twice as Wimbledon Week 1 closes

Australia's Ashleigh Barty serves to Belgium's Alison Van Uytvanck in a Women's singles match during day four of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Thursday, July 4, 2019. Associated Press

Spain's Rafael Nadal celebrates after beating Australia's Nick Kyrgios in a Men's singles match during day four of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Thursday, July 4, 2019. Associated Press

Switzerland's Roger Federer returns to Britain's Jay Clarke in a Men's singles match during day four of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Thursday, July 4, 2019. Associated Press

United States' Serena Williams touches her hair as she plays Slovenia's Kaja Juvan in a Women's singles match during day four of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Thursday, July 4, 2019. Associated Press

WIMBLEDON, England -- Serena Williams is expected to play two matches at Wimbledon as Week 1 wraps up, first in singles and later with partner Andy Murray in mixed doubles.

The seven-time singles champion will face 18th-seeded Julia Goerges in the third round on No. 1 Court on Saturday, a rematch of a semifinal last year that Williams won.

Williams and Murray were supposed to debut as a team Friday, but that was postponed. They likely will get on court Saturday evening.

Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal are scheduled for matches on Centre Court as third-round play concludes before Sunday's traditional day off.

Nadal faces Jo-Wilfried Tsonga, before Federer plays Lucas Pouille.

Also on Centre Court: French Open champion and No. 1 seed Ash Barty against unseeded Harriet Dart of Britain.

