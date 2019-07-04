Cubs

Cubs erupt after Maddon's ejection to rip Pirates 11-3

                                                                                                                                                                                                   
  • Chicago Cubs manager Joe Maddon, center, yells toward the Pittsburgh Pirates dugout as he is restrained by umpire Joe West and Cubs' Kris Bryant (17) during the fourth inning of a baseball game in Pittsburgh, Thursday, July 4, 2019. Maddon was ejected.

  • Chicago Cubs' Albert Almora Jr., right, is greeted by third base coach Brian Butterfield (55) as he round third base after hitting a solo home run off Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Jordan Lyles during the second inning of a baseball game in Pittsburgh, Thursday, July 4, 2019.

  • Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Jordan Lyles collects himself on the mound as Chicago Cubs' Willson Contreras rounds the bases after hitting a two-run home run during the third inning of a baseball game in Pittsburgh, Thursday, July 4, 2019.

  • Chicago Cubs' Anthony Rizzo wears shoes with a Stars and Stripes theme as he stands on third base during the first inning of the team's baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates in Pittsburgh, Thursday, July 4, 2019.

  • Chicago Cubs' Willson Contreras hits a two-run home run off Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Jordan Lyles during the third inning of a baseball game in Pittsburgh, Thursday, July 4, 2019.

  • Chicago Cubs' Willson Contreras points to the stands as he rounds first after hitting a two-run home run off Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Jordan Lyles during the third inning of a baseball game in Pittsburgh, Thursday, July 4, 2019.

By WILL GRAVES
Associated Press
 
 

PITTSBURGH -- Kris Bryant hit his 17th homer and the Chicago Cubs erupted following manager Joe Maddon's fourth-inning ejection, routing the Pittsburgh Pirates 11-3 on Thursday to stop a four-game losing streak.

Bryant tied a season high with four hits, including a first-inning shot to the seats in right-center off Jordan Lyles (5-5). Robel Garcia finished a double short of the cycle in his first major league start. Willson Contreras drove in three runs for the Cubs, who moved back into a tie with Milwaukee for first place in the crowded NL Central, where all five teams are separated by 3 1/2 games.

Maddon watched the final 5 1/2 innings from the Chicago clubhouse after getting tossed following an exchange with the Pittsburgh dugout that ended with Maddon being restrained by home plate umpire Joe West.

Maddon appeared to take exception with Lyles pitching up and in to All-Star Javier BÃ¡ez. He walked onto the field pointing his finger at Pirates manager Clint Hurdle. West and Bryant teamed up to hold Maddon back while Hurdle watched from just outside the Pittsburgh dugout.

