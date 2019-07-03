Chattanooga dismisses 3 players from football team

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. -- Chattanooga has dismissed outside linebacker Ian Hayes, running back Jhaeden Smith and wide receiver Logan Pitts for a violation of team rules.

The nature of their violation wasn't specified.

Hayes collected 16 tackles - two for loss - as a junior last season. Smith and Pitts both would have been redshirt freshmen this fall.

Chattanooga is preparing for its first season under new coach Rusty Wright, who spent the last two seasons as an assistant coach at Georgia State. Wright took over after Akron hired away Tom Arth.

The Mocs went 6-5 last season and failed to reach the Football Championship Subdivision playoffs. Chattanooga opens the 2019 season Aug. 29 against Eastern Illinois.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25