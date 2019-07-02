Illinois

Utility: Racoon to blame for Springfield power outage

 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. -- Utility officials say a racoon is to blame for a power outage that affected Illinois state office buildings in Springfield.

City Water, Light and Power officials say the racoon found its way into an electrical cabinet and damaged equipment, causing the Monday outage in downtown Springfield. The (Springfield) State Journal-Register reports that about 210 customers were without power and most were restored by Monday afternoon.

The building that houses the Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity was closed Monday. Other affected government buildings included the state Treasurer's unclaimed property operations and the Department of Children and Family Services.

Utility officials say the racoon survived.

___

Information from: The State Journal-Register, http://www.sj-r.com

0 Comments
 
Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 