Trump says he could meet North Korea's Kim at DMZ

In this June 12, 2019, photo, a South Korean soldier gestures during a press tour at the Panmunjom in the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ), South Korea. U.S. President Donald Trump on Saturday, June 29, 2019 invited North Korean leader Kim Jong Un to shake hands during a visit by Trump to the DMZ with South Korea. Associated Press

FILE - In this April 26, 2019, file photo, South Korean and U.S. Army soldiers, wearing gray uniforms, gather during a rehearsal to mark the first anniversary of a summit between South Korean President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, at the border village of Panmunjom in the demilitarized zone (DMZ) between the two Koreas in Paju, South Korea. U.S. President Donald Trump on Saturday, June 29, 2019 invited Kim to shake hands during a visit by Trump to the DMZ with South Korea. Associated Press

In this June 12, 2019, photo, North Korean soldiers look at the South side, seen during a press tour at the Panmunjom in the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ), South Korea. U.S. President Donald Trump on Saturday, June 29, 2019, invited North Korean leader Kim Jong Un to shake hands during a visit by Trump to the DMZ with South Korea. Associated Press

President Donald Trump, walking with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe stops to ask a question after he arrived at the G-20 summit in Osaka, Japan, Friday, June 28, 2019. Associated Press

OSAKA, Japan -- President Donald Trump has invited North Korea's Kim Jong Un to shake hands during a possible visit by Trump to the demilitarized zone with South Korea.

Trump is scheduled to fly to South Korea Saturday at the end of the Group of 20 summit in Osaka, Japan.

He tweeted Saturday morning that afterward: "I will be leaving Japan for South Korea (with President Moon). While there, if Chairman Kim of North Korea sees this, I would meet him at the Border/DMZ just to shake his hand and say Hello(?)!"

North Korea responded by calling the offer a "very interesting suggestion.

Trump's summit with Kim in Vietnam earlier this year collapsed without an agreement to denuclearize the Korean Peninsula.