2 crew die in Siberia after plane skids off runway

In this photo provided by Russian Emergency Situations Ministry for the Republic of Buryatia Press Service, emergency services attend the crash scene of an An-24 plane of Angara Airlines in Nizhneangarsk, Republic of Buryatia, Russia, Thursday, June 27, 2019. Officials said at least two people died and over twenty are injured after a plane skidded off the runway in Nizhneangarsk, Russia's south east. (Ministry of Emergency Situations for the Republic of Buryatia press service via AP) Associated Press

Workers watch a fire of a plane after it crashed during landing in Nizhneangarsk, Republic of Buryatia, south-east Russia, Thursday, June 27, 2019. According to the Russian Emergency Ministry two died in the incident, with more than 40 rescued. Associated Press

A plane burns after it crashed during landing in Nizhneangarsk, Republic of Buryatia, south-east Russia, Thursday, June 27, 2019. According to the Russian Emergency Ministry two died in the incident, with more than 40 rescued. Associated Press

In this photo provided by Russian Emergency Situations Ministry for the Republic of Buryatia Press Service, emergency services attend the crash scene of an An-24 plane of Angara Airlines in Nizhneangarsk, Republic of Buryatia, Russia, Thursday, June 27, 2019. Officials said at least two people died and over twenty are injured after a plane skidded off the runway in Nizhneangarsk, Russia's south east region. (Ministry of Emergency Situations for the Republic of Buryatia press service via AP) Associated Press

A firemen fights with fire of a plane An-24 after a crash during a landing in Nizhneangarsk, Republic of Buryatia, Russia, Thursday, June 27, 2019. According to the Russian Emergency Ministry, the two dead were members of the cabin crew. Forty-six passengers have been rescued, the ministry said. Associated Press

A police officer, left, looks at a part of plane An-24 after a crash during a landing in Nizhneangarsk, Republic of Buryatia, Russia, Thursday, June 27, 2019. According to the Russian Emergency Ministry, the two dead were members of the cabin crew. Forty-six passengers have been rescued, the ministry said. Associated Press

A man walks past a burning An-24 plane a fire after a crash during a landing in Nizhneangarsk, Republic of Buryatia, Russia, Thursday, June 27, 2019. According to the Russian Emergency Ministry, the two dead were members of the cabin crew. Forty-six passengers have been rescued, the ministry said. Associated Press

MOSCOW -- Investigators say two crew members have been killed and 31 passengers injured in a plane incident in Russia's eastern Siberia.

Russia's top investigation body, the Investigative Committee, said on Thursday that the An-24 crash-landed and skidded off the runway in the town of Nizhneangarsk after an engine failure.

The jet then crashed into a building and caught fire.

The investigators said a pilot and a flight mechanic have been killed. The local governor previously said both pilots had died.

An-24, developed in the Soviet Union in the 1950s, has been a mainstay of the Russian civil aviation for decades.

___

This story has been corrected to say pilot and flight mechanic have died, not two pilots following corrected information.