2 crew die in Siberia after plane skids off runway
MOSCOW -- Investigators say two crew members have been killed and 31 passengers injured in a plane incident in Russia's eastern Siberia.
Russia's top investigation body, the Investigative Committee, said on Thursday that the An-24 crash-landed and skidded off the runway in the town of Nizhneangarsk after an engine failure.
The jet then crashed into a building and caught fire.
The investigators said a pilot and a flight mechanic have been killed. The local governor previously said both pilots had died.
An-24, developed in the Soviet Union in the 1950s, has been a mainstay of the Russian civil aviation for decades.
This story has been corrected to say pilot and flight mechanic have died, not two pilots following corrected information.
