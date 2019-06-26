Leaks, accusations and staff shuffle: Turmoil inside DHS

WASHINGTON -- The Department of Homeland Security under President Donald Trump is entering a new stage of dysfunction and finger-pointing as the administration continues to rearrange staff and push hardline rhetoric and policies that have failed to contain a surge in illegal border crossings.

But now, the internal squabbling and jockeying is playing out against a backdrop of outrage and horror amid reports of children being held in squalid conditions and images of those who perished trying to make the trek.

In the past week alone, the heads of both U.S. Customs and Border Protection and U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement have either stepped down or been reassigned. No one in top positions have been officially nominated for their jobs.