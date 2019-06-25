News

Teen rescued after fall from Hoosier National Forest cliff

 
Associated Press
ENGLISH, Ind. -- Authorities say they rescued a teenager who survived falling 50-60 feet (15-18 meters) from a cliff at Hoosier National Forest in southern Indiana.

The Indiana Department of Natural Resources says two Conservation Officers responded to a report of a missing juvenile Monday night and learned that the boy had left on an ATV, possibly to explore caves.

A search team set out early Tuesday looking for the boy near Messmore Cliffs and found him with head, lower back and leg injuries. He was flown to University of Louisville Hospital in Kentucky for treatment.

Maj. Tim Beaver of DNR Law Enforcement says in a statement that the officers' knowledge of the area "played a huge role in locating, securing and transporting this juvenile to safety."

