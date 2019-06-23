Michael Jackson's popularity endures, even after new scandal

FILE - In this March 15, 2005 file photo, pop star Michael Jackson, right, leaves the Santa Barbara County Courthouse with his father, Joe Jackson, in Santa Maria, Calif. Associated Press

FILE - In this Jan. 24, 2019, file photo, Wade Robson, from left, director Dan Reed and James Safechuck pose for a portrait to promote the film "Leaving Neverland" during the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah. (Photo by Taylor Jewell/Invision/AP, File) Associated Press

FILE - In this Nov. 7, 2001 file photo, Michael Jackson waves to crowds gathered to see him at his first ever in-store appearance to celebrate his new album "Invincible" in New York. As the 10th anniversary of Jacksonâs death approaches, experts say his music legacy is still going strong despite the documentaryâs detailed abuse allegations. Associated Press

FILE - In this June 25, 2010 file photo, Michael Jackson fans gather around a monument that was unveiled in Gary, Ind., on the first anniversary of the pop icon's death. As the 10th anniversary of Jacksonâs death approaches, experts say his music legacy is still going strong despite the documentaryâs detailed abuse allegations. Associated Press

LOS ANGELES -- Michael Jackson's depiction as a child molester in the HBO documentary "Leaving Neverland" earlier this year, but the negative publicity hasn't greatly diminished the King of Pop's image.

As Tuesday's 10th anniversary of Jackson's death approaches, experts say his music legacy is still going strong despite the documentary's detailed abuse allegations.

Billboard senior editor Gail Mitchell says she interviewed around 30 music executives who believe Jackson's legacy will withstand the controversy.

Signs of any broad backlash against Jackson are few.

The superstar's music was taken off some radio stations, but is still being played in commercials and his memorabilia is still selling.

Jackson's album and theatrical video of "Thriller" remains in the National Recording Registry, and a pair of museums say they're not removing images or artifacts of him.