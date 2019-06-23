Opposition candidate repeats win in Istanbul mayor's race

Binali Yildirim mayoral candidate for Istanbul arrives at Turkey's ruling Justice and Development Party, AKP, offices in Istanbul, Sunday, June 23, 2019. Polls have closed in Istanbul after voters cast ballots in a re-run mayoral election after a March 31 vote was voided for procedural irregularities. Associated Press

Ekrem Imamoglu candidate of the secular opposition Republican People's Party makes statements at CHP offices in Istanbul, Sunday, June 23, 2019. A former Turkish prime minister backed by Turkey's ruling party has conceded defeat and congratulated Imamoglu in Istanbul's repeated mayoral election. Associated Press

Ekrem Imamoglu candidate of the secular opposition Republican People's Party arrives for statements at CHP offices in Istanbul, Sunday, June 23, 2019. The opposition candidate declares second victory in Istanbul mayor's race, says democracy prevailed in rerun election. Associated Press

People enter a polling station as a statue of Turkish Republic founder Mustafa Kemal Ataturk is seen in Istanbul, Sunday, June 23, 2019. Polls have opened in a repeat election in Turkey's largest city where President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his political allies could lose control of Istanbul's administration for the first time in 25 years. Associated Press

A woman enters Camlica Mosque in Istanbul, Sunday, June 23, 2019. Polls have opened in a repeat election in Turkey's largest city where President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his political allies could lose control of Istanbul's administration for the first time in 25 years. Associated Press

Ekrem Imamoglu, center, candidate of the secular opposition Republican People's Party, or CHP waves to their supporters outside a polling station in Istanbul, Sunday, June 23, 2019. Voters in Istanbul cast ballots Sunday in a re-run mayoral election ordered up by authorities after President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's party narrowly lost the mayor's office in Turkey's largest city for the first time in 25 years. Associated Press

In this Tuesday, June 4, 2019 photo, posters of Binali Yildirim, left, mayoral candidate for Istanbul from Turkey's ruling Justice and Development Party, AKP, and Ekrem Imamoglu, right, Istanbul's mayoral candidate of the secular opposition Republican People's Party, or CHP, are photographed ahead of the June 23 re-run of Istanbul elections, in Istanbul. Voters in Istanbul return to the polls on Sunday for a rerun of the election for the mayor of the city. Associated Press

Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan casts his ballot at a polling station in Istanbul, Sunday, June 23, 2019. Polls have opened in a repeat election in Turkey's largest city where Erdogan and his political allies could lose control of Istanbul's administration for the first time in 25 years. Associated Press

Supporters of Ekrem Imamoglu candidate of the secular opposition Republican People's Party celebrate at CHP offices in Istanbul, Sunday, June 23, 2019. Turkish government's candidate for Istanbul mayor concedes defeat after first results from rerun election are reported. Associated Press

ISTANBUL -- In a blow to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, an opposition candidate declared victory in the Istanbul mayor's race for a second time Sunday after the government-backed candidate conceded defeat in a high-stakes repeat election.

"Thank you, Istanbul," former businessman and district mayor Ekrem Imamoglu, 49, said in a televised speech. His supporters were jubilant after unofficial results showed he won a clear majority of the vote.

His opponent, former Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim, conceded moments after early returns showed him trailing well behind Imamoglu, 54% to 45%.

The outcome means Turkey's largest city won't be governed by Erdogan's party or its predecessor for the first time in 25 years.

Hundreds of opposition supporters erupted in mass celebration outside the headquarters of the Republican People's Party, which backed Imamoglu, chanting "Mayor again! Mayor again!"

Imamoglu narrowly won a previous mayoral election on March 31, but Erdogan's Justice and Development Party challenged the vote. Turkey's electoral board annulled the results after weeks of partial recounts. Imamoglu served 18 days as mayor and was stripped of the post with the board's order for a another election.

"You have protected the reputation of democracy in Turkey with the whole world watching," Imamoglu, his voice hoarse after weeks of campaigning, told supporters.

Erdogan campaigned for Yildirim in Istanbul, where the president started his political career as mayor in 1994.

Erdogan's party, AKP, also lost control of the capital city of Ankara in Turkey's March local elections, which were held as the country faced an economic downturn.

The voided vote in Istanbul had raised concerns domestically and abroad about the state of Turkish democracy and whether Erdogan's party, which has been in control of the Turkish government since 2002, would accept any electoral loss.

Erdogan's party still controls 25 of Istanbul's 39 districts and a majority in the municipal assembly. Imamoglu will have to work with those officeholders to govern Istanbul.

Addressing Erdogan in his speech, Imamoglu said, "I'm ready to work with you" to solve Istanbul's problems. The president has previously signaled an unwillingness to do so.

Istanbul, a city of 15 million, draws millions of tourists each year and is Turkey's commercial and cultural hub. Straddling Europe and Asia, Istanbul accounted for 31% of Turkey's GDP in 2017.

