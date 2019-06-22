GOP lawmakers in some states seek to limit voter initiatives

FILE - In this Jan. 3, 2019 photo, Idaho Gov.-elect Brad Little answers a reporter's question at the State Capitol building in Boise, Idaho. Voters in several states dominated politically by Republicans have passed ballot initiatives in recent years to expand Medicaid, legalize marijuana, raise the minimum wage and reform the redistricting process. Associated Press

In this Wednesday, June 19, 2019, photo, Joanie Hopson holds some of the medical marijuana she bought from a dispensary last month, during an interview at her home in East End, Ark. Hopson was among the first to buy medical marijuana under a voter-backed constitutional amendment that was approved in 2016. Associated Press

FILE - In this July 6, 2018, file photo, volunteers from around Idaho belonging to various organizations gather on the steps of the Idaho Capital Building after a signature campaign gathered over 70,000 voter signatures petitioning for an initiative for Medicaid expansion be placed on the November election ballot. (Darin Oswald/Idaho Statesman via AP, File) Associated Press

FILE - This July 6, 2018, file photo shows boxes containing petitions in favor of a proposal to legalize casinos in Arkansas, delivered to the Arkansas secretary of state's office in Little Rock, Ark. Voters in several states dominated politically by Republicans have passed ballot initiatives in recent years to expand Medicaid, legalize marijuana, raise the minimum wage and reform the redistricting process. This has led several GOP legislatures and governors to begin cracking down on the initiative process in ways that will make it harder for the public to quality ballot measures. Associated Press

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. -- Voters in Republican-dominated states have been active in recent years, passing ballot initiatives that legalized medical marijuana, raised the minimum wage or reformed the redistricting process.

That hasn't gone over well with many GOP lawmakers. They are now taking steps that will make it harder to put such proposals before voters.

Republicans in Arkansas, Florida, North Dakota, South Dakota and Utah this year have enacted restrictions on the public's ability to place initiatives on the ballot.

In all, lawmakers in 16 states introduced more than 120 bills this year that would weaken the initiative process. The moves worry advocates who say they undermine the idea of direct democracy and could effectively shut down the initiative process in some states.