US home sales climbed 2.5% in May amid lower mortgage rates

This June 13, 2019, photo shows a house with a "sold pending" sign fixed on the realtor's sign in northeast Jackson, Miss. On Friday, June 21, the National Association of Realtors reports on sales of existing homes in May. Associated Press

WASHINGTON -- U.S. home sales jumped 2.5% in May, as lower mortgage rates appeared to help buyers overcome affordability challenges.

The National Association of Realtors says that existing homes sold at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 5.34 million last month, up from 5.21 million in April.

The recent gains likely came from reduced borrowing costs that made it easier to finance a home. Rates for the 30-year mortgage are averaging 3.84% this week, down sharply from 4.57% a year ago, according to the mortgage buying company Freddie Mac.

Still, the real estate market has yet to shake off last year's slump. Home sales fell 1.1% from a year ago.

The faster pace of sales also boosted prices. The median sales price in May was $277,700, a 4.8% increase from last year.