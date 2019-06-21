Things going to dogs at ugly canine competition

FILE - In this June 23, 218 file photo, Himisaboo, a Chinese crested and dachshund mix, walks onstage during the World's Ugliest Dog Contest at the Sonoma-Marin Fair in Petaluma, Calif. Nineteen contestants featuring droopy tongues, bowed legs, perpetually confused looks and other strange attributes are going nose-to-nose in the annual competition Friday, June 21, 2109. Most competitors were previously abandoned or rescued from kill shelters in the U.S. Associated Press

Dane Andrew kisses his dog Rascal before the start of the World's Ugliest Dog Contest at the Sonoma-Marin Fair, Friday, June 21, 2019 in Petaluma, Calif. Andrew says that although Rascal has taken top honors in eight competitions, he has yet to win Petaluma. Associated Press

FILE - In this June 23, 2108, file photo, Zsa Zsa, an English bulldog, is carried by owner Megan Brainard during the World's Ugliest Dog Contest at the Sonoma-Marin Fair in Petaluma, Calif. Nineteen contestants featuring droopy tongues, bowed legs, perpetually confused looks and other strange attributes are going nose-to-nose in the annual competition Friday, June 21, 2109. Most competitors were previously abandoned or rescued from kill shelters in the U.S. Associated Press

FILE - In this June 23, 2018, file photo Rascal Deux is held by owner Dane Andrew before competing in the World's Ugliest Dog Contest at the Sonoma-Marin Fair in Petaluma, Calif. Nineteen contestants featuring droopy tongues, bowed legs, perpetually confused looks and other strange attributes are going nose-to-nose in the annual competition Friday, June 21, 2109. Most competitors were previously abandoned or rescued from kill shelters in the U.S. Associated Press

Scamp the Tramp celebrates after taking top honors in the World's Ugliest Dog Contest at the Sonoma-Marin Fair in Petaluma, Calif., Friday, June 21, 2019. At left is Kerry Sanders, one of the judges. Associated Press

Himisaboo, who also goes by Trump Dog, competes in the World's Ugliest Dog Contest at the Sonoma-Marin Fair in Petaluma, Calif., Friday, June 21, 2019. Associated Press

Dane Andrew holds Rascal aloft while competing in the World's Ugliest Dog Contest at the Sonoma-Marin Fair in Petaluma, Calif., Friday, June 21, 2019. Andrew says that although Rascal has taken top honors in eight competitions, he has yet to win Petaluma. Associated Press

Tee Tee prepares to compete in the World's Ugliest Dog Contest at the Sonoma-Marin Fair in Petaluma, Calif., Friday, June 21, 2019. Associated Press

Scamp the Tramp is held after taking top honors in the World's Ugliest Dog Contest at the Sonoma-Marin Fair in Petaluma, Calif., Friday, June 21, 2019. At left is Kerry Sanders, a reporter who served as one of the judges. Associated Press

Things are starting to get ugly in the picturesque California town of Petaluma.

Indeed, the place will go to the dogs when the winner of what's being billed as the World's Ugliest Dog Contest is announced Friday night.

The affair is shaping up to be hideous.

Nineteen contestants featuring droopy tongues, bowed legs, perpetually confused looks and other strange attributes are going nose-to-nose in the annual competition.

Most were previously abandoned or rescued from kill shelters in the U.S., found abandoned on streets or seized from unscrupulous breeders.

First they'll walk the red carpet and preen for adoring fans at Sonoma-Marin Fairgrounds in the heart of Northern California wine country. The winner then gets $1,500, a trophy the size of a Rottweiler, and a future appearance on the "Today" show.

Everyone knows ugliness is in the eye of the beholder and, to a dog lover, there is no such thing as an uncomely canine. Weird-looking, maybe. Appearance-challenged, perhaps. Or, as owners of ugly dogs like to say, "unique."

Like little Tostito, whose damaged ears and droopy tongue make him look like he just stuck his foot into an electrical socket.

Or Willie Wonka, a sweet-natured pit bull abandoned after it was discovered he had a genetic malady that left his legs so bowed he could barely walk.

Publicist Christy Gentry says with a chuckle that the competition is not just about being ugly.

"Judges are looking for special attributes like hanging tongues, slobber drool (the more the better). Maybe unusual patches of skin or hair," she explains.

Indeed, the contest is more akin to a canine Cinderella story - one in which the glass slipper is seized but not chewed to pieces - and bringing attention to the needs of rescue dogs.

Last year's champion, an English bulldog named Zsa Zsa, with a tongue that hung nearly to the ground, endeared herself to the judges when she sneezed and drooled all over them.

Soon she was headed to New York for national TV appearances. Another previous winner, Nana, made the cover of an album by the Grateful Dead spinoff band Ratdog.

"What we're really doing is we're showcasing dogs that have been rescued and adopted and brought into loving homes," Gentry said. "These are sort of spokesdogs for adoption."