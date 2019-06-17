Kendall County GOP condemns volunteer who gave Nazi salute

OSWEGO, Ill. -- Officials of the Kendall County Republican Party are condemning a party volunteer who allegedly gave a Nazi salute to Congresswoman Lauren Underwood and other Democrats as they passed a parade float the volunteer was on.

The man reportedly gave the salute and shouted "sieg heil" Sunday during Oswego's PrairieFest parade.

Underwood later tweeted about the incident, noting PrairieFest has been a family friendly event in Oswego for years and "we refuse to let this action define us."

Former Kendall County GOP Chairman James Marter plans to challenge Underwood in 2020 for the 14th Congressional District seat. He and current Chairman Joseph Gillespie posted an apology on Facebook. They said the volunteer's behavior can't be tolerated and expressed regret it happened.

The post said the GOP will no longer be affiliated with the volunteer.