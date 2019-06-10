 
Business

Hudson's Bay executive leads bid to take retailer private

 
By ANNE D'INNOCENZIO
Associated Press
 
 
Updated 6/10/2019 10:26 AM
hello
  • FILE - In this Feb. 20, 2019, file photo a mannequin wears a red dress inside the Saks Fifth Avenue's flagship midtown Manhattan store in New York. A group of shareholders of Saks Fifth Avenue's parent is making an offer to take the struggling department store chain private. The offer was announced Monday, June 10.

    FILE - In this Feb. 20, 2019, file photo a mannequin wears a red dress inside the Saks Fifth Avenue's flagship midtown Manhattan store in New York. A group of shareholders of Saks Fifth Avenue's parent is making an offer to take the struggling department store chain private. The offer was announced Monday, June 10. Associated Press

NEW YORK -- A group of shareholders of Saks Fifth Avenue's parent is making an offer to take the struggling department store chain private.

The offer, announced Monday, is being led by Hudson's Bay Executive Chairman Richard Baker, Rhone Capital LLC, WeWork Property Advisors, Hanover Investment SA and Abrams Capital Management. The proposal values the company at 9.45 Canadian dollars ($7.12) per share in cash. That's a 48% premium to the company's closing share price on the Toronto Stock Exchange on Friday.

The group of shareholders together own 57% of the Canadian company.

The offer is conditioned in part on the $1.5 billion sale announced Monday of Hudson's remaining half of its interest in its European business.

Like many department stores, Hudson's Bay has struggled to adapt to a changing retail landscape.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                               
 