Lottery ticket worth $530 million sold in San Diego store
Updated 6/9/2019 7:37 AM
SAN DIEGO -- A lottery ticket worth $530 million in the Mega Millions draw was sold at a liquor store in San Diego, the City News Service reports.
The winner of Friday's drawing will have to decide whether to receive the estimated $530 million jackpot in 30 installments or its $345.2 million cash value.
The California State Lottery says a ticket with five winning numbers - but missing the Mega number - was sold at a gasoline station in Seal Beach and is worth $1,143,154, City News Service reports.
The winning numbers were 17, 19, 27, 40, 68 and Mega Ball 2.
