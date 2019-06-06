Qualifying for 2022 World Cup gets underway in Asia
SEOUL, South Korea -- Qualifying for the 2022 World Cup got underway in Asia on Thursday, with Mongolia and Macau among the teams earning first-leg wins in the preliminary round.
Mongolia beat Brunei 2-0 in Ulaanbaatar, with captain Tsedenbal Norjmaa scoring from a free kick after nine minutes and Naranbold Nyam-Osor netting in the second half.
Macau beat Sri Lanka 1-0 while Cambodia, coached by former Japan international Keisuke Honda, won 2-0 against Pakistan.
Also Bangladesh won 1-0 in Laos and Bhutan beat Guam 1-0.
The return legs take place next week. The opening round of qualifiers features Asia's 12 lowest-ranked teams, with the six winners joining 34 other countries in the group stage that kicks off in September.
Malaysia plays Timor Leste on Friday.
___
