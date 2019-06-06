Boom in electric scooters leads to more injuries, fatalities

hello

In this Dec. 5, 2018, photo, a police officer directs a rider on a Skip brand electric scooter to move off the street on Capitol Hill in Washington. As electric scooters have rolled into more than 100 cities worldwide, many of the people riding them have ended up in the emergency room with serious injuries. Others have been killed. Associated Press

In this May 28, 2019, photo, a woman rides an electronic scooter in downtown Raleigh, N.C. As electric scooters have rolled into more than 100 cities worldwide, many of the people riding them have ended up in the emergency room with serious injuries. Others have been killed. Associated Press

In this Oct. 12, 2018, photo provided by Hope Lascurain, Drew Howerton takes an ambulance to the hospital after he fell off of a Lime scooter in Austin, Texas, and hit his head on the pavement. Howerton, a 19-year-old student studying Communications at Texas A&M, said that after his accident, he never wants to ride an electronic scooter again. (Hope Lascurain via AP) Associated Press

FILE - In this May 28, 2019, file photo, a man on a scooter passes a parked scooter along the Mission Beach boardwalk in San Diego. As electric scooters have rolled into more than 100 cities worldwide, many of the people riding them have ended up in the emergency room with serious injuries. Others have been killed. Associated Press

As electric scooters have rolled into more than 100 cities worldwide, many of the people riding them have ended up in the emergency room with serious injuries. Others have been killed.

With summer fast approaching, the numbers will undoubtedly grow. Cities are continuing to grapple with how to manage the two-wheeled vehicles that riders adore but motorists and pedestrians scorn.

There are no comprehensive statistics available but a rough count by The Associated Press of media reports turned up at least 11 electric scooter rider deaths in the U.S. since the beginning of 2018.

Data on injuries or fatalities linked to scooters is hard to come by because the industry is so new.

Doctors studying the issue found many head injuries, and almost none of the injured riders wore helmets.