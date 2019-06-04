Foe, now friend; Germans welcome at D-Day observances

German soldiers stand during a moment of remembrance, in the German cemetery of La Cambe, in Normandy, France, Monday, June 3, 2019. France is preparing to mark the 75th anniversary of the D-Day invasion which took place on June 6, 1944. Associated Press

United States World War II veteran Pete Shaw, from Pennsylvania, poses at Omaha Beach in Saint-Laurent-sur-Mer, Normandy, France, Monday, June 3, 2019. In ever dwindling numbers, and perhaps for the last time, D-Day vets are answering the call to return to Normandy for the 75th anniversary of the June 6, 1944 landings. Associated Press

World War II veteran Pete Shaw, center, from Pennsylvania, visits the Normandy American Cemetery in Colleville-sur-Mer, Normandy, France, Monday, June 3, 2019. France is preparing to mark the 75th anniversary of the D-Day invasion which took place on June 6, 1944. Associated Press

German Chancellor Angela Merkel takes part in the Day of German Industry in Berlin, Germany, Tuesday, June 4, 2019. (Wolfgang Kumm/dpa via AP) Associated Press

COLLEVILLE-SUR-MER, France -- Germany has gone from being a vicious foe to a trusted friend since Allied troops fought their way onto beaches in northern France to free Europe from Adolf Hitler's forces.

The transformation is evident at this week's observances for D-Day's 75th anniversary, where Germans are being welcomed instead of reviled like the Nazis who came before them.

Daniel Pommer had a German flag on his shoulder as he stood amid the 9,388 white crosses at the Normandy American Cemetery on Tuesday.

Pommer said the U.S. soldiers buried there "freed Europe, and that includes Germany."

Some differences persist between the Allies and Germany when it comes to D-Day. Few of the war re-enactors in Normandy this week are wearing German uniforms.

And few German flags will fly alongside the flags of the United States, Britain and Canada.

