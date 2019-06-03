The Latest: Trump, family arrive in Britain for state visit

President Donald Trump listens to a question from the media on departure from the White House, Sunday June 2, 2019, in Washington, en route to London. Associated Press

National flags of Britain and America line The Mall thoroughfare leading to the gilded Queen Victoria Monument standing in front of Buckingham Palace in London, Sunday June 2, 2019, ahead of a State Visit by U.S. President Donald Trump to the UK. Trump will arrive in London on Monday for an official State Visit with full ceremony and toasts topped by a magnificent banquet at Buckingham Palace. (David Mirzoeff/PA via AP) Associated Press

Security preparations are set up near the US Ambassador's residence in Regent's Park central London, ahead of a State Visit to the UK by U.S. President Donald Trump. Trump will arrive in London on Monday June 3 for an official State Visit with full ceremony and toasts topped by a magnificent banquet at Buckingham Palace. (David Mirzoeff/PA via AP) Associated Press

Cyclists pass by as national flags of Britain and America line The Mall thoroughfare in London leading to Buckingham Palace in background left, Sunday June 2, 2019, ahead of a State Visit to the UK by U.S. President Donald Trump. Trump will arrive in London on Monday June 3 for an official State Visit with full ceremony and toasts topped by a magnificent banquet at Buckingham Palace. (David Mirzoeff/PA via AP) Associated Press

National flags of Britain and America line The Mall thoroughfare in London leading to the gilded Queen Victoria Monument standing in front of Buckingham Palace in background, Sunday June 2, 2019, ahead of a State Visit to the UK by U.S. President Donald Trump. Trump will arrive in London on Monday June 3 for an official State Visit with full ceremony and toasts topped by a magnificent banquet at Buckingham Palace. (David Mirzoeff/PA via AP) Associated Press

Normally an open public space, security is set up near the US Ambassador's residence in Regent's Park central London, ahead of a State Visit to the UK by U.S. President Donald Trump. Trump will arrive in London on Monday June 3 for an official State Visit with full ceremony and toasts topped by a magnificent banquet at Buckingham Palace. (David Mirzoeff/PA via AP) Associated Press

President Donald Trump, with first lady Melania Trump, gives a thumbs up as the walk to Air Force One, as they depart Sunday, June 2, 2019, at Andrews Air Force Base, Md. Trump is going to London, France and Ireland. Associated Press

President Donald Trump speaks to the media as he departs the White House, Sunday June 2, 2019, in Washington, en route to London. Associated Press

President Donald Trump speaks to the media on departing the White House, Sunday June 2, 2019, in Washington, en route to London. Associated Press

President Donald Trump speaks to the media as he departs the White House, Sunday June 2, 2019, in Washington, en route to London. Associated Press

President Donald Trump speaks to the media as he departs the White House, Sunday June 2, 2019, in Washington, en route to London. Associated Press

In this May 31, 2019, photo, workers build a fence around Winfield House, ahead of the State Visit by President Donald Trump, in London. Like a bull who keeps going back to the china shop, Trump is returning to Europe. Associated Press

FILE - In this July 13, 2018, file photo, Britain's Queen Elizabeth II and President Donald Trump inspect the Guard of Honour, at Windsor Castle, in Windsor, England. Like a bull who keeps going back to the china shop, Trump is returning to Europe. (Ben Stansall/Pool Photo via AP) Associated Press

President Donald Trump, with first lady Melania Trump, wave as they board Air Force One as they depart Sunday, June 2, 2019, at Andrews Air Force Base, Md. Trump is going to London, France and Ireland. Associated Press

LONDON -- The Latest on President Donald Trump's visit to Europe (all times local):

8:55 p.m.

President Donald Trump has arrived in the U.K. on the first leg of a trip that will include commemorating the 75th anniversary of D-Day during a ceremony at the Normandy American Cemetery in France.

The agenda for Trump's weeklong journey is largely ceremonial: a state visit and an audience with Queen Elizabeth II in London, D-Day commemoration ceremonies on both sides of the English Channel and his first presidential visit to Ireland.

But Trump's visit also comes at a fraught time in British politics, with Prime Minister Theresa May stepping down as leader of the Conservative Party on June 7 over the country's Brexit turmoil. Lawmakers in Parliament have repeatedly rejected May's Brexit divorce deal with the European Union.

Trump will meet with May, but Monday's focus will be on elaborate ceremonies honoring the president. It begins with Queen Elizabeth II holding a grand welcoming ceremony at Buckingham Palace, moves on to a formal tea with Prince Charles and ends with a sumptuous state banquet Monday night.

6 a.m.

President Donald Trump is headed back to Europe, where on previous visits he has strained historic friendships and insulted his hosts. This time, he faces an ally in turmoil and a global call to renew democratic pacts.

The agenda for Trump's weeklong journey is both ceremonial and official: a state visit and an audience with Queen Elizabeth II in London, D-Day commemoration ceremonies on both sides of the English Channel and his first presidential visit to Ireland, which will include a stay at his coastal golf club.

But the president will arrive at a precarious moment, as he faces a fresh round of impeachment fervor back home and uncertainty on the other side of the Atlantic Ocean.

British Prime Minister Theresa May will step down days after Trump visits and French President Emmanuel Macron is expected to use the 75th anniversary of the World War II battle that turned the tide in Europe to call for strengthening the multinational ties the U.S. president has frayed.

Trump is to arrive in London on Monday for a two-day whirlwind of pomp, circumstance and protests, including meetings with the royal family and an extravagant state dinner at Buckingham Palace. He is likely to be shadowed by demonstrators, who during his last visit flooded the streets and flew an inflatable balloon depicting the president as a baby.

On his most recent European visit, last November in France, Trump faced strong criticism after skipping a ceremony at an American military cemetery to mark the 100th anniversary of the end of World War I when rain grounded his helicopter.

Follow Lemire on Twitter at http://twitter.com/@JonLemire and Freking at http://twitter.com/@APkfreking