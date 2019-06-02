Cousins spar over multibillion dollar Christian media empire

hello

INDIANAPOLIS -- Two Indiana cousins are fighting for control of a multimillion-dollar Christian media empire that their late grandfather established.

The Indianapolis Star reports that Lester L. Sumrall and his cousin Andrew "Drew" Sumrall have been sparring over control of the Lester Sumrall Evangelistic Association for more than three years in state and federal courts.

One lawsuit claims $1 billion in donations have flowed into the organization since the death of their grandfather, Lester Sumrall, in 1996.

Lester L. Sumrall claims his grandfather designated him a successor, and that he has a document to prove it. But Andrew Sumrall runs the organization and says his cousin's claims are baseless and he looks forward to proving so in federal court.

___

Information from: The Indianapolis Star, http://www.indystar.com