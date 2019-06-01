A list of the 12 killed in a shooting in Virginia Beach

This combination of photos provided by the City of Virginia Beach on Saturday, June 1, 2019 shows victims of Friday's shooting at a municipal building in Virginia Beach, Va. Top row from left are Laquita C. Brown, Ryan Keith Cox, Tara Welch Gallagher and Mary Louise Gayle. Middle row from left are Alexander Mikhail Gusev, Joshua O. Hardy, Michelle "Missy" Langer and Richard H. Nettleton. Bottom row from left are Katherine A. Nixon, Christopher Kelly Rapp, Herbert "Bert" Snelling and Robert "Bobby" Williams. (Courtesy City of Virginia Beach via AP) Associated Press

In this undated photo made available by the City of Virginia Beach, VA., shows Robert "Bobby" Williams. Williams was one of twelve people killed in a shooting Friday, May 31, 2019, at a Virginia Beach municipal building. Williams was a special projects coordinator. (City of Virginia Beach via AP) Associated Press

In this undated photo made available by the City of Virginia Beach, Va., shows Michelle "Missy" Langer. Longer was one of twelve people killed in a shooting Friday, May 31, 2019, at a Virginia Beach municipal building. Longer was an administrative assistant. (City of Virginia Beach via AP) Associated Press

In this undated photo made available by the City of Virginia Beach, Va., shows Joshua A. Hardy. Hardy was one of twelve people killed in a shooting Friday, May 31, 2019, at a Virginia Beach municipal building. Hardy was an engineering technician. (City of Virginia Beach via AP) Associated Press

In this undated photo made available by the City of Virginia Beach, Va., shows Ryan Keith Cox. Cox was one of twelve people killed in a shooting Friday, May 31, 2019, at a Virginia Beach municipal building. Cox was an account clerk. (City of Virginia Beach via AP) Associated Press

In this undated photo made available by the City of Virginia Beach, Va., shows Christopher Kelly Rapp. Rapp was one of twelve people killed in a shooting Friday, May 31, 2019, at a Virginia Beach municipal building. Rapp was an engineer. (City of Virginia Beach via AP) Associated Press

In this undated photo made available by the City of Virginia Beach, Va., shows Richard H. Nettleton. Nettleton was one of twelve people killed in a shooting Friday, May 31, 2019, at a Virginia Beach municipal building. Nettleton was an engineer. (City of Virginia Beach via AP) Associated Press

In this undated photo made available by the City of Virginia Beach, Va., shows Katherine A. Nixon. Nixon was one of twelve people killed in a shooting Friday, May 31, 2019, at a Virginia Beach municipal building. Nixon was an engineer. (City of Virginia Beach via AP) Associated Press

In this undated photo made available by the City of Virginia Beach, Va., shows Mary Louise Gayle. Gayle was one of twelve people killed in a shooting Friday, May 31, 2019, at a Virginia Beach municipal building. Gayle was a right-of-way agent with the public works department. (City of Virginia Beach via AP) Associated Press

In this undated photo made available by the City of Virginia Beach, Va., shows Alexander Mikhail Gusev. Gusev was one of twelve people killed in a shooting Friday, May 31, 2019, at a Virginia Beach municipal building. Gusev was a right-of-way agent with the public works department. (City of Virginia Beach via AP) Associated Press

In this undated photo made available by the City of Virginia Beach, Va., shows Tara Welch Gallagher. Gallagher was one of twelve people killed in a shooting Friday, May 31, 2019, at a Virginia Beach municipal building. Gallagher was an engineer in the public works department. (City of Virginia Beach via AP) Associated Press

In this undated photo made available by the City of Virginia Beach, VA., shows Laquita C. Brown. Brown was one of twelve people killed in a shooting Friday, May 31, 2019, at a Virginia Beach municipal building. Brown was a right-of-way agent in the public works department. (City of Virginia Beach via AP) Associated Press