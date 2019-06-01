A list of the 12 killed in a shooting in Virginia Beach

-
This combination of photos provided by the City of Virginia Beach on Saturday, June 1, 2019 shows victims of Friday's shooting at a municipal building in Virginia Beach, Va. Top row from left are Laquita C. Brown, Ryan Keith Cox, Tara Welch Gallagher and Mary Louise Gayle. Middle row from left are Alexander Mikhail Gusev, Joshua O. Hardy, Michelle "Missy" Langer and Richard H. Nettleton. Bottom row from left are Katherine A. Nixon, Christopher Kelly Rapp, Herbert "Bert" Snelling and Robert "Bobby" Williams. (Courtesy City of Virginia Beach via AP)
Associated Press
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. -- Twelve people were killed in a shooting Friday at a Virginia Beach municipal building. On Saturday, city officials named them, showed their photos, and gave details of their lives during a news conference. Eleven of the twelve were city employees; one was a contractor.
The victims are:
Laquita C. Brown of Chesapeake: A right-of-way agent with more than four years in public works.
Tara Welch Gallagher of Virginia Beach: An engineer with six years in public works.
Mary Louise Gayle of Virginia Beach: A right-of-way agent with 24 years in public works.
Alexander Mikhail Gusev of Virginia Beach: A right-of-way agent with nine years in public works.
Katherine A. Nixon of Virginia Beach: An engineer with 10 years in public utilities.
Richard H. Nettleton of Norfolk: An engineer with 28 years in public utilities.
Christopher Kelly Rapp of Powhatan: An engineer with 11 months in public works.
Ryan Keith Cox of Virginia Beach: An account clerk with more than 12 years in public utilities.
Joshua O. Hardy of Virginia Beach: An engineering technician with more than four years in public utilities.
Michelle "Missy" Langer of Virginia Beach: An administrative assistant with 12 years in public utilities.
Robert "Bobby" Williams of Chesapeake: Special projects coordinator with 41 years in public utilities.
Herbert "Bert" Snelling of Virginia Beach: A contractor there to fill a permit.
An earlier version of this list had an incorrect middle initial for Joshua O. Hardy.