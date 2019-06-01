 
China blames US for trade dispute, asserts desire for talks

 
Associated Press
Updated 6/1/2019 9:16 PM
BEIJING -- China has issued a report blaming the United States for a trade dispute but asserts it will honor its commitments if a trade agreement is reached.

The statement from the Cabinet spokesman's Office on Sunday says China has kept its word throughout 11 rounds of talks, but it would not back down "on major issues of principle."

It says Beijing has engaged in the consultations with the utmost credibility and the greatest sincerity.

According to the report, "China has kept its word during the consultations. China has emphasized repeatedly that if a trade agreement is reached, it will honor its commitments sincerely and faithfully."

It says a country's sovereignty and dignity must be respected, and any agreement reached by the two sides must be based on equality and mutual benefit.

