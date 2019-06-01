 
Syria says Israeli attacks kill 3 soldiers, wound 7

 
Associated Press
Updated 6/1/2019 9:47 PM
BEIRUT -- Syria's state-run media is reporting several Israeli attacks on military positions in the country's south, saying they have killed three soldiers and wounded seven others.

State news agency SANA quoted an unnamed military official as saying the attacks struck military positions in the southern region of Quneitra early Sunday.

The attacks near the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights also caused material damage.

There was no immediate comment from Israel's military.

The attacks came hours after the Israeli military said two projectiles were fired from Syria toward the Golan Heights.

The Israeli military said Saturday there were no reports of casualties or damage. Israeli media said that sirens warning of incoming rockets were not activated.

Israel has acknowledged carrying out dozens of airstrikes in Syria on Iranian targets and Tehran's allies.

