The Latest: Cruise ship records to be investigated

South Korean military divers are transported to a floating pier stationed at the Margaret Bridge, the spot of the accident involving South Korean tourists, in Budapest, Hungary, Friday, May 31, 2019. Late May 29, a hotelship and a smaller cruise ship collided on the River Danube in downtown Budapest, and the latter sank with thirty-three South Korean passengers and two Hungarian staff on board. At least seven people died, seven persons were injured, and twenty-one people went missing. (Zoltan Balogh/MTI via AP) Associated Press

Two women watch a rescue vessel off the Margit bridge on the Danube river where a sightseeing boat had capsized in Budapest, Hungary, Friday, May 31, 2019. Hungarian police have detained the captain of a cruise ship that collided with a sightseeing boat packed with South Korean tourists, causing it to sink quickly in the Danube River, as loved ones of the missing and dead were expected to arrive Friday in Budapest. Associated Press

A man watches rescuers at work off the Margit bridge on the Danube river where a sightseeing boat had capsized in Budapest, Hungary, Friday, May 31, 2019. Hungarian police have detained the captain of a cruise ship that collided with a sightseeing boat packed with South Korean tourists, causing it to sink quickly in the Danube River, as loved ones of the missing and dead were expected to arrive Friday in Budapest. Associated Press

Members of the Hungarian army during a rescue operation on the Danube river where a sightseeing boat had capsized in Budapest, Hungary, Friday, May 31, 2019. Hungarian police have detained the captain of a cruise ship that collided with a sightseeing boat packed with South Korean tourists, causing it to sink quickly in the Danube River, as loved ones of the missing and dead were expected to arrive Friday in Budapest. Associated Press

A woman puts a rose on the railing of the Margit bridge over the Danube river where a sightseeing boat had capsized in Budapest, Hungary, Friday, May 31, 2019. Hungarian police have detained the captain of a cruise ship that collided with a sightseeing boat packed with South Korean tourists, causing it to sink quickly in the Danube River, as loved ones of the missing and dead were expected to arrive Friday in Budapest. Associated Press

Counter Terrorism Centre Director General Janos Hajdu, operations leader for shipwreck recovery, right, briefs a group of South Korean military divers at the Margaret Bridge, the spot of the accident involving South Korean tourists, Budapest, Hungary, Friday, May 31, 2019. Late May 29, a hotelship and a smaller cruise ship collided on the River Danube in downtown Budapest, and the latter sank with thirty-three South Korean passengers and two Hungarian staff on board. At least seven people died, seven persons were injured, and twenty-one people went missing. (Zoltan Balogh/MTI via AP) Associated Press

A diver descends a ladder to dive to the wreckage as rescuers work to prepare the recovery of the capsized boat under Margaret Bridge in Budapest, Hungary, Thursday, May 30, 2019, after a sightseeing boat carrying 33 South Korean tourists collided with a large river cruise ship on River Danube near the bridge the night before. (Tamas Kovacs/MTI via AP) Associated Press

Kang Kyung-wha, center, foreign minister of South Korea, together with her Hungarian counterpart, Peter Szijjarto, right, visits the bank of the Danube River close to Margit Bridge where a sightseeing boat capsized in Budapest, Hungary, Friday, May 31, 2019. Hungarian police have detained the captain of a cruise ship that collided with the sightseeing boat packed with South Korean tourists, causing it to sink quickly in the Danube River in Budapest, as loved ones of the missing and dead were expected to arrive Friday in Hungary. Associated Press

Rescue crew members are seen at work on the Danube River underneath the Margit Bridge where a sightseeing boat capsized in Budapest, Hungary, Friday, May 31, 2019. Hungarian police have detained the captain of a cruise ship that collided with the sightseeing boat packed with South Korean tourists, causing it to sink quickly in the river as loved ones of the missing and dead were expected to arrive Friday in Hungary. Associated Press

Kang Kyung-wha, center, foreign minister of South Korea, together with her Hungarian counterpart, Peter Szijjarto, right, visits the bank of the Danube River close to Margit Bridge where a sightseeing boat capsized in Budapest, Hungary, Friday, May 31, 2019. Hungarian police have detained the captain of a cruise ship that collided with the sightseeing boat packed with South Korean tourists, causing it to sink quickly in the river in Budapest, as loved ones of the missing and dead were expected to arrive Friday in Hungary. Associated Press

South Koreans leave a bunch of flowers on the Margaret Bridge, under which a boat accident involving South Koreans occured, in Budapest, Hungary, Friday, May 31, 2019. Late May 29, a hotelship and a smaller cruise ship collided on the River Danube in downtown Budapest, and the latter sank with thirty-three South Korean passengers and two Hungarian staff on board. At least seven people died, seven persons were injured, and twenty-one people went missing. (Zoltan Balogh/MTI via AP) Associated Press

South Koreans mourn on the Margaret Bridge, under which a boat accident involving South Koreans occured, in Budapest, Hungary, Friday, May 31, 2019. Late May 29, a hotelship and a smaller cruise ship collided on the River Danube in downtown Budapest, and the latter sank with thirty-three South Korean passengers and two Hungarian staff on board. At least seven people died, seven persons were injured, and twenty-one people went missing. (Zoltan Balogh/MTI via AP) Associated Press

BUDAPEST, Hungary -- The Latest on rescue efforts following the capsizing of a boat in Budapest (all times local):

2: 10 p.m.

South Korea's foreign minister says an investigation into the collision that sank a sightseeing boat packed with South Korean tourists includes studying all communication records seized from a cruise ship that was involved in the accident.

Kang Kyung-wha said Friday at a joint news conference with Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto that a South Korean rescue team will soon join the search for the 21 still missing after Wednesday's collision on the Danube River.

Kang says "we shared our firm resolve not to abandon" the search for survivors.

The captain of the cruise ship has been detained. There are seven confirmed dead. Seven others have survived.

___

1 p.m.

The South Korean foreign minister says the cruise ship that collided with a sightseeing boat packed with South Korean tourists, causing it to sink quickly in the Danube River, has been released and is on its way to Germany.

The captain of the cruise ship has been detained. He is a Ukrainian national suspected of endangering water transport leading to a deadly mass accident. There are seven confirmed dead and 21 more people missing. Seven others have survived.

Kang Kyung-wha, the South Korean foreign minister, said Friday at a joint press conference with Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto that the owner of ship has promised to fully cooperate with the investigation into the Wednesday evening collision.

Kang said, "we have seen the footage of a larger vessel ramming into a small boat in bad weather, causing the boat to sink." She added that "if the investigation finds the ship's owner responsible, there will be a thorough legal response over its fault."

___

12:20 p.m.

Hungary's foreign minister says underwater visibility at the site in the Danube River where the sunken tour boat is located is "practically zero," complicating efforts to salvage the wreck.

Peter Szijjarto said Friday after meeting his South Korean counterpart, Kang Kyung-wha, that the wreckage is more than 6 meters (20 feet) under water, with the Danube expected to keep rising because of rainfall.

Twenty-one people, including 19 South Koreans, are still missing after Wednesday's collision. Seven people were rescued and seven are confirmed dead.

Szijjarto and Kang visited the site of the mishap, near the Hungarian parliament, before holding talks at the Foreign Ministry.

One of the bodies recovered was found nearly 12 kilometers (7.5 miles) downstream, nearly 2-Â½ hours after the collision.

___

9 a.m.

Hungarian police have detained the captain of a cruise ship that collided with a sightseeing boat packed with South Korean tourists, causing it to sink quickly in the Danube River.

That development came as loved ones of the South Korean people who are missing and dead were expected to arrive Friday in Budapest.

Seven people are confirmed dead and seven have been rescued, while 21 people remain missing in the waters.

A South Korean group on a package tour of Europe - including 30 tourists, two guides and a photographer- were on an hour-long sightseeing tour of Budapest when their boat collided with a Viking cruise ship during a downpour Wednesday evening.

Nineteen South Koreans and two Hungarian crew members - the captain and his assistant - remain missing.