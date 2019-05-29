Federer and Nadal face German qualifiers at French Open

Sloane Stephens of the U.S. plays a shot against Japan's Misaki Doi during their first round match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, Sunday, May 26, 2019. Associated Press

Spain's Rafael Nadal plays a shot against Germany's Yannick Hanfmann during their first round match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, Monday, May 27, 2019. Associated Press

Switzerland's Roger Federer plays a shot against Italy's Lorenzo Sonego during their first round match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, Sunday, May 26, 2019. Associated Press

PARIS -- Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal play German qualifiers in second-round matches at the French Open.

Federer faces 144th-ranked Oscar Otte in the main stadium, Court Philippe Chatrier.

Nadal meets 114th-ranked Yannick Maden on Court Suzanne Lenglen.

Federer is playing at Roland Garros after a four-year absence, while Nadal is aiming for a record-extending 12th title at the clay-court Grand Slam tournament.

Also, sixth-seeded Stefanos Tsitsipas plays Hugo Dellien on Wednesday.

In the women's draw, last year's runner-up Sloane Stephens faces Sara Sorribes Tormo and second-seeded Karolina Pliskova is up against Kristina Kucova.

