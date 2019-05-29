UN working group asks for release of 3 jailed Catalans

A banner reading in Catalan: "Freedom political and exiled prisoners" hangs from the balcony of the Palau Generalitat, in Sant Jaume square in Barcelona, Spain, Monday, May 27, 2019. The lower chamber of Spain's Parliament on Friday suspended Oriol Junqueras and three colleagues from their recently gained seats as national lawmakers because they are currently in jail during an ongoing trial at Spain's Supreme Court. They face up to 25 years in prison for rebellion charges that stem from a banned referendum and an independence declaration made by the separatist-controlled Catalan government in late 2017. Associated Press

MADRID -- The United Nations Working Group on Arbitrary Detention has asked Spain to seek the release from pre-trial jail of three Catalan separatists detained following Catalonia's 2017 secession attempt.

In a non-binding opinion to be published later Wednesday but seen by The Associated Press, the working group says that former Catalan regional vice president, Oriol Junqueras, lawmaker Jordi SÃ nchez and activist Jordi Cuixart were arbitrarily detained and their rights violated.

It also suggests that they should receive compensation for their time behind bars and that Spain should investigate their detentions.

The three are among a dozen separatist leaders on trial at Spain's Supreme Court on a number of charges, including rebellion, for their roles in disobeying a court ban and holding a prohibited independence referendum as well as making a subsequent independence declaration on Oct. 2017.

State prosecutors on Wednesday said they are upholding their proposed sentence of 25 years for Junqueras, with smaller proposed sentences for the other defendants.

Under Spanish law, suspects can be held in custody if they represent a flight risk, if the court believes they could commit possible further crimes, or if there is a risk they could destroy evidence.

Other leaders of the secession bid, including former Catalan regional president Carles Puigdemont, fled the country and are fugitives from Spain, while the current Catalan chief, Quim Torra, has promised to continue to push for independence.

The working group is made up of five independent, non-paid experts appointed by the Human Rights Council. Though they are not U.N. staff, their opinions are meant to pressure governments but are often ignored.

There was no immediate comment on the working group's opinion from the Spanish government.

The opinion's release comes one day after the European Court of Human Rights rejected a suit brought by Catalan separatist lawmakers claiming that Spain's top court violated their rights when it ruled to suspend a regional parliamentary session to declare independence two years ago.

In that decision, the European court said that Spain's Constitutional Court's decision had not violated their rights since its action was "aimed at protecting the Constitutional order" and taken "in the interests of public safety (and) for the prevention of disorder."

Junqueras and Puigdemont were both recently elected to the European Parliament, although they face legal hurdles to actually take their seats.

Wilson wrote from Barcelona. Jamey Keaten in Geneva, Switzerland, contributed.