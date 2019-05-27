Body found; searches continue for 2 missing men
Updated 5/27/2019 9:38 AM
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. -- Authorities have recovered the body of a 31-year-old Indianapolis man who disappeared while swimming in a bay in Lake Monroe.
The body of William Snoddy was recovered by divers Sunday night in the Allen's Creek Bay area. He wasn't wearing a life jacket.
Elsewhere, Indiana conservation officers are searching the Tippecanoe River in White County for a kayaker who didn't resurface Monday. In Indianapolis, the search continues for 52-year-old Terrence Williams, who's missing in the White River.
Witnesses say they saw a man and a canoe floating in the river Sunday. The canoe and life jackets have been recovered.
